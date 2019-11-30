Nancy Lee Taylor
Nancy Lee Taylor, 83, formerly of Benton Harbor passed away Sept. 12, 2019.
Nancy was born on Feb. 21, 1936, to Leonard and Jean Hoffius in Grand Rapids, Mich. After high school she continued her education to receive her master's and doctorate (Ph.D.) in mathematics. She spent the majority of her career teaching at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her husband of 58 years, Judge Ronald J. Taylor.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Debbie) and David (Mary Jean); grandchildren, Kaitlin, Russell, Perry and Charlie; great-grandchildren; and her brother, Leonard (Mary) Hoffius.