Nancy Lou Ross
Nancy Lou Ross, 91, of Benton Harbor passed away peacefully Sept. 20, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
She was born to Charles and Lettie (McCord) Baldwin on Nov. 26, 1927, in Benton Harbor, and lived there her entire life. Nancy met her husband, Verlin, when she was 13 years old at the House of David. They later married and started a family. She worked at Scottdale Building Supply as a bookkeeper for many years before retiring. Nancy had a big heart and a love for animals. Over the years she took in many strays and provided them a loving home. She also enjoyed shopping and decorating her beautiful home. Nancy will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Dan (Kathy) Ross of Eaton Rapids, Mich.; daughters, Joanne (Larry) Weber of Stevensville and Janice (Steve) Andersen of Grand Rapids, Mich.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, whom all meant everything to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Verlin in 1988; and son, James in 1968.
Per Nancy’s wishes, there will be a private memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.