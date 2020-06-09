Nancy (Zink) Armstrong, 76, of Benton Harbor passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born in Millburg to Anna and Nicholas Zink on June 23, 1943. She was a graduate of Lakeshore High School, class of 1961. Nancy held a myriad of jobs over the years, including the activity director at Lakeland in Berrien Center, teaching job skills at Gateway Services, dog washing and grooming at Paw Mart in St. Joseph and much time training dogs through her own dog schooling in Holly Springs, Miss. In her free time, she loved to cook her favorite Pioneer Woman recipes, watch Chip and Joanna Gaines build homes and spend time with her loved ones. She made the best collard greens, sweet potatoes, “magic” chicken soup, banana bread and peanut butter pie. Nancy was a kind and loving soul with a bold attitude and was a fierce protector of those she loved. She enjoyed reading and bird watching and she rescued and adopted more animals over the years than she could count. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to her family, helping raise her younger brothers and grandchildren along with her two children.