Nathaniel 'Nate' Hister
Nathaniel “Nate” Hister, 64, of Benton Harbor departed this life Aug. 12, 2019, at home.
A service celebrating his life will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Nathaniel was born in Blytheville, Ark., on April 15, 1955, to the union of the late Gestene Talley and Isaac Hister. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1973 and met the love of his life, Doris Curry, and they married on Aug. 3, 1974. To this union four children were born: Priscillia Renee Hister Curry of Benton Harbor, Erick Hister Curry of Benton Harbor, Everett of Benton Harbor and Nathaniel Hister II of Dallas.
Nate served in U.S. Marine Corps for four years as a lance corporal, followed by an additional four years’ service in the U.S. Army. Nate enjoyed spending time with his family and enjoyed watching sports.
Nate was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Robert and Samuel Hister.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his devoted and loving wife of 45 years, Doris Hister; brothers, Charles (Gladys) Hister of Benton Harbor, Isaac Hister of Arkansas and Cleotis Hister of Milwaukee; sisters, Jerlene Hister of Milwaukee, Mildred Hister of Chicago and Jeanette (Michael) Chapman of Milwaukee; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews family and friends.