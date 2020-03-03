Ned “Tom” Shiveley, 78, of St. Joseph passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, with his family by his side at Hanson Hospice Center.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Private family burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-men chigner.com.