Nellie Withers
Nellie Withers, 95, of Dowagiac, formerly Berrien Springs, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Spectrum Health Lakeland, St. Joseph with her family by her side.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Nellie was born on April 3, 1924, to Harry and Iva Bowman. She married Paul A. Withers. Nellie worked at Simplicity Pattern Co. and was a cook in Berrien Springs at Daybreak Café, formerly Shamrock Grill. She enjoyed playing bingo, going out to eat and loved the casino. Most of all, Nellie cherished her family, especially her grandchildren.
Nellie is survived by her children, Phillip Withers, Gene (Ann) Withers, Phyllis (Joe) Chorba and Pam (Mark Walters) Sandy; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Iva Bowman and daughter, Paula Jeanette Guthrie.