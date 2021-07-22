Nelly Hernandez was born on Feb. 23, 1978, in Houston, Texas. She was the daughter of Felipe and Maria (Meza) Gasca. Nelly passed away at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
The family will welcome friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hartford, followed by a mass to honor Nelly’s memory. Father German Perez-Diaz will be the Celebrant. Following the service, cremation will take place and Nelly will be laid to rest with a private graveside service in Keeler Cemetery at a later date.