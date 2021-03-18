Neva M. Williams, 78, formerly of Benton Harbor passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Chalet of Niles, Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Niles. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Chapel, Berrien Springs. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at wwww.heritage-chapel.com.
Neva was born on May 10, 1942, in Trenton, Tenn. She worked in health care at Mercy Hospital, Berrien General and as a home health care aid. Neva enjoyed caring for others and was a conscientious caregiver. She enjoyed bingo and making others laugh. Neva was a longtime faithful member at Our Center for Better Living Christian Church. She was a Christian woman with wisdom, and was always willing to offer advice to her family and friends. Most of all, Neva was a devoted mother and grandmother.