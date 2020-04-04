Nicole Chalmers, 41, of Forest City, N.C., and formerly of Bridgman passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her residence in her mother’s loving arms.
Nicole was born April 14, 1978, in St. Joseph, to Robin Dolezel of Bridgman and her father, Samuel Chalmers, also of Bridgman. Nicole worked at West Rock Industries and was an animal lover. She was an avid Chicago sports fan, which included the Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks, and was also a fan of all Notre Dame athletics. She was especially excited to see the Cubs win the World Series. Nicole enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, country music and working on puzzles.