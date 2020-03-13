Nola M. Thomas of Covert passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Dr. Christopher Noffke officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. Friends may visit with the family from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Berrien Senior Center or Caring Circle. Those wishing to leave a memorial contribution online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.