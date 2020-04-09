Nole L. Walters was born in Elkhart, Ind., to Fred O. and Eaulah M. (Cherry) Walters on Jan. 13, 1930. He peacefully passed away on April 7, 2020. He had one brother, Fred D. Walters, who, along with his parents, preceded him in death.
Nole graduated from Elkhart Central High School in 1947, and Ball State in 1951. While at Ball State, he was part of the undefeated football team of 1949. After graduating, he taught high school math and science classes and then entered naval officer training school. On Oct. 26, 1952, he married the love of his life, Rosalyn M. (Rosie) Johnson, who he met at Ball State. His first naval assignment was teaching at the Naval Prep School in Bainbridge, Md. While stationed there, they welcomed their daughter, Debra. Nole served in Albuquerque, N.M., and San Diego on the USS Bonhomme Richard aircraft carrier. After his release from active duty in 1957, they moved back to Mishawaka, Ind., where their son, Steven, was born.