Norbert 'Joe' Rybarczyk Jr.
Norbert “Joe” Rybarczyk Jr., 76, of Stevensville passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the University of Chicago Hospital.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at New Life Church, 3265 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph, with Pastor Brian Rumer officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Bluff Cemetery, Stevensville. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions in Joe’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Joe was born on Oct. 14, 1942, in Bay City, Mich., to Norbert “Curly” Sr. and Marjorie Rybarczyk, and spent most of his life in Stevensville. He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1961. After graduation, he spent a couple of years working for Heath Company in Benton Harbor before moving on to Whirlpool Corporation, where he launched a decades-long career in dryer engineering. Among his accomplishments is a United States Patent issued in 1980. He retired from Whirlpool in August of 2004.
On Sept. 5, 1964, Joe married Dorothy Little in St. Joseph. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame football and loved watching games with his wife and daughter. Like his father, Curly, Joe was a true tinkerer, and the first person friends and family called on when something needed fixing. He was a licensed ham radio operator and enjoyed sports shooting and annual trips to Florida. Above all, Joe loved his family, providing a constant source of support and advice and an endless supply of goofy gifts for his grandson.
Joe is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Rybarczyk; children, Joe (Thely) Rybarczyk III of Orlando, Fla., Chrissy Rybarczyk of Chicago and Carrie (Michael) Muehle of Chicago; grandson, Vincent Muehle; sister, Mary Alice Boone; and brother, John (Cheryl) Rybarczyk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curly and Marjorie Rybarczyk.