Norma Cooper, 85, of Coloma died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
Norma’s life began Jan. 17, 1935, in Turtle Lake, N.D. She spent most of her lifetime in Southwest Michigan. Norma worked for Diet Center in St. Joseph until two years ago when she retired. In her down time Norma was an avid reader and a devout Christian. She was an active member of her church, Central Assembly of God in Coloma, where she volunteered in their food pantry. She enjoyed traveling and will be remembered for her great sense of humor.