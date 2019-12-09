Norma Geraldine Eppley
Norma Geraldine Eppley, 91, of Saline, Mich., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home surrounded and cared for by her loving daughters, Paula and Jennifer, and granddaughters, Laura and Becca.
A celebration of life service was held Saturday, Dec. 7 at Ruggles Cemetery in Baroda by her loving family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Arbor Hospice in Ann Arbor at www.arborhospice.org.
Norma was born Dec. 27, 1927, in Sylvania, Ohio, to Russel and Leona Kester.
She attended and graduated from Holmes Liberty School in Bucyrus, Ohio, where she met her future husband, Donald Eppley, whom she married May 1, 1947.
What Norma wanted most was to raise a family. She loved children and seemed to have a natural way with them. She always knew how to love, comfort and encourage each child despite their different needs. She also had a wonderful sense of humor and always had many friends wherever she went.
Norma attended and was active in church most of her adult life. She loved to sing in the choir. She was always faithful, but actually came to truly understand the grace offered to us all by God confessing her sins and accepting Jesus as her Savior later in life.
Norma is survived by her four children and their spouses: Mike (Corliss), Paula Vogie, Tom (Cindy) and Jennifer (Eric) Wright; seven grandchildren and their spouses: Brandon (Janet), Andrew (Missy), Stephanie (Jordan), Jason (Alecia), Laura (Josh), Michael (Krista) and Becca; and 13 great-grandchildren: Addison, Elizabeth, Cain, Skyler, Hayden, Logan, Cameron, Olivia, Madison, Mason, Kiera, Jace and Karol.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Russel and Leona; and siblings, Ruth, Thelma, Wade and Doug.