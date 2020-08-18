Norman L. Zinn, 77, of Benton Harbor died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in Royalton Township.
Services celebrating his life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township with the Rev. James Dunn of the Yore Community Church officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. The visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Fairplain Chapel. Please share memories, messages or photo at www.florin.net,
Norman was born on Feb. 22, 1943, in Grand Rapids, to Clifford and Flora Zinn. He married his wife, Arlene, in 1988 and she preceded him in death on Sept. 28, 2019. Together they celebrated 31 years of marriage.
He was employed in the Research and Development Department at Whirlpool Corp for 16 years before his retirement in 2010. Norman was a member of the Yore Community Church. He was a volunteer at the Sarett Nature Center. Norman was a ham radio operator and was licensed in the Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS) which assisted the military with their communications.
His family includes his children: Ronald Zinn, Matthew (Nida) Zinn of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Sarah (Steve) Bayless of Arizona City, Arizona; his sister, Noreen (David) Boes of Holt, Mich., and his six grandchildren.