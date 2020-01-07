Norman Lee Doyle
Norman Lee Doyle, 60, of Ionia, Mich., passed away Dec. 31, 2019.
He was born in Berrien Springs on Feb. 20, 1959, the son of Herbert and Mildred (Thompson) Scott Jr. Norman graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1978, where he was captain of the wrestling team, played football and after graduation served three tours of duty in the Marines, including Grenada Operation Urgent Fury, as well as winning boxing titles. He received several military medals for his service. He held associate and bachelor's degrees in business administration from Cleary College. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and dancing. He was a kind, loving person with a good sense of humor.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Emmanuel Whitley of Ann Arbor, Mich.; daughter, Claranda Barnes of Vernon Hills, Ill.; grandson, Jauron Jackson II; siblings: Chelly Doyle of Lansing, Mich., Tonya Doyle (Bicy) of Holt, Mich., Robert (Samantha)Thompson of Benton Harbor and Randy (Debra) Thompson of Radcliff, Ky.; nieces and nephews: Nichola Doyle, Bryan Ealey, Joy and Justin Bicy, Jasmine and William Thompson, Ebony Owens and several others and greats; and the love of his life, Jeanne Hyatt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, elder brother and sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Letts Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.