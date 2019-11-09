Norman Robert Zelmer
Norman Robert Zelmer entered his heavenly home on Nov. 6, 2019, at the Zelmer Family Homestead.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9650 Church St., Bridgman, with the Rev. Edward A. Meyer officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Norman was born on Feb. 15, 1921, 98 years ago, to Herman and Eda (Priebe) Zelmer. As a young farm boy of 21, he was inducted into the U.S. Army to serve in World War II from 1942 to 1946 as a heavy equipment maintenance operator and welder in the Solomon and Philippine Islands. So God made a farmer. Together with Rita and their children, he established a family legacy, Norita Dairy Farm, raising and milking elite, DHIA award winning and statewide recognized herds of high quality milk production cows for over 40 years. Norm served as a charter member of the Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department from 1953-2013, more than 18 years as chief, Lake Township Planning Commission and Zoning Board and a member of the Bridgman American Legion.
Norman married Rita Hartwig on Nov. 24, 1951, and they were blessed with seven children: Allen (Jennifer deceased) Zelmer of St. Joseph, Bruce (Barbara) Zelmer of Bridgman, Cheryl (Greg) Mesing of Knoxville, Tenn., Dennis Zelmer (deceased), Eric Zelmer of Bridgman, ElAyne (Ron) Hayden of Cassopolis and Earl (Cheryl Schoenback) of Bridgman; 11 grandchildren: Jareth Zelmer, Justin Zelmer, Dennis Zelmer, Catheryn (Tommy) Jaramillo, Lucas Zelmer, Travis (Audra) Zelmer, Amber Zelmer, Amannda Zelmer, Rick (Jenna) Hayden, Cameron Hayden and Morgan Zelmer; and six great-grandchildren: Brooke and Savanna Jaramillo, Brecken, Soren and Maven Zelmer and Henry Hayden (with Samuel Hayden due to arrive in December).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Eda Zelmer; and all his siblings: Bert, Pete, Eva, Annie, Linda and Amsie.