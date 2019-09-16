Olga Gerdel
Olga Gerdel, 102, of Jackson, formerly of Benton Harbor, passed away on Saturday, Sept.. 14, 2019, at home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Crystal Springs Church of God, 1465 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, with Pastor Bill Bridgman officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Springs Church of God. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Olga was born on Jan. 13, 1917, to Adolph and Bertha (Schott) Bettig in Benton Harbor. Growing up she worked on her family’s farm before she married Phillip Gerdel on April 4, 1942, at St. Joseph Church of God. Olga was a very independent and loving lady. She was a member for over 60 years at Crystal Springs Church of God, where she served for the church’s WCG. She enjoyed going on road trips and traveling to Canada and Florida to visit relatives. Most of all, Olga loved to spend her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Olga is survived by her children, Shirley (Donald) Cochrane of Coloma and Larry (Sandi) Gerdel of Jackson; grandchildren, Paula Katowich, Lori Katowich, Ted (Paula) McDonald, Jonathan McDonald and Jeremy (Angela) McDonald; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and sister Melinda Sommers.
Olga was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Gerdel; parents Adolph and Bertha Bettig; and siblings Elsie Wesner and Henry Bettig.