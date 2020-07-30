Olive L. Johnson, 74, of Watervliet passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, where visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Following cremation, her ashes will be buried in Fort Custer National Cemetery next to her husband, Johnnie Johnson. Donations in memory of Olive may be made to the Coloma American Legion, American Cancer Society or the charity of donor’s choice. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.