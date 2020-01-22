Omari Dominique Kohn, 24, of Indianapolis, formerly of Benton Harbor died early Sunday morning Jan. 12, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 2360 Townline Road, Benton Harbor, with visitation starting at 11 a.m., followed by services at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may go to robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Omari was born to Kristina Kohn on July 31, 1995, in St. Joseph. He was a very active child – always running, jumping and flipping. He spent his younger days raised by his mother and grandmother until his mother unexpectedly passed. From there, Omari lived with his loving Aunt Lynn and Uncle Ocie. He called her Aunt Lynn so much that her grandchildren thought that was her name. He also began a very close relationship with his cousin Shay.
He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 2013. Soon after, he joined the U.S. Navy.
Omari will be missed by his wife, Iibbar; forever mourned by his aunt, Margaret (Ocie) Young of Benton Harbor; brother, Johnny Kohn; sisters, Crystal (Timothy) Clinton of Benton Harbor and Alysia Kohn of Houston; nephews, Johnny Kohn Jr., Chris Clinton and Gabriel Clinton; nieces, Tia and Timara Clinton; a special friend of Indianapolis; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Omari was preceded in death by mother, Kristina Kohn; grandfather, Willie McConnell; grandmother, Lee Kohn; sister, Miracle Lynn Kohn; and aunts, Marcia Whitfield, Sheila Kohn and Trina Kohn.