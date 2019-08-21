Oneta M. Nelson
Oneta M. Nelson, 95, of Bangor passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Meadow Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomingdale.
Oneta was born Dec. 23, 1923, in Coloma, the daughter of Edgar and Laura (Pegg) Vanderboegh, and had lived the majority of her life in the Bangor area. She loved traveling, especially on the Greyhound Bus, playing the piano, taking care of her home and country music. She retired from Harding's Friendly Market in Bangor in 1986, and was the first "checker" hired at the Bangor location.
Surviving are her four children: Sandra Morrow of Florida, Sharon (David) Johnson of Bangor, Martin (Judith) Nelson "USN retired" of Bridgman and Ronald (Loretta) Nelson of Wyoming, Mich.; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, on Aug. 20, 1972; and two brothers, Ernest and Bobby Vanderboegh.
The family will meet friends from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Bangor Free Methodist Church, where the funeral service will be at noon, with Pastor Rick South officiating. Interment will follow in Arlington Hill Cemetery, Bangor. The family suggests memorials be made to Meadow Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.