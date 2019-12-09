Onis Banks
Onis Marie Banks, 81, of Benton Harbor passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Scott Saylor officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to New Day Church. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Marie was born on Aug. 8, 1938, to William & Violet (Abbott) Holland in McLeansboro, Ill. On Oct. 6, 1954, Marie married the love of her life Glendell “Glen” Banks in Mt. Vernan, Ill. Marie worked for Big Lots for more than 20 years, she became known as “Mrs. Big Lots.” She was a member of New Day Church and enjoyed dinners with the “Spectacle Club.” Marie loved talking with people, but most of all she loved to spend her time with her family.
Marie is survived by her son, Jim Banks of Benton Harbor; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dottie and Inise, both of Illinois.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Gendell Banks; parents William and Violet Holland; daughter Glenda Saffell; and sister Mary.