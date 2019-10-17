Opal B. Raymer
Opal B. Raymer, 93, longtime resident of Benton Harbor, Stevensville and St. Joseph passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Centreville, Mich., following a brief illness.
The family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow in Lincoln Township Cemetery in Stevensville. Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, www.sjlsc.org. Those wishing to leave a condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Opal was born Sept. 13, 1926, in Portageville, Mo., to Alfred and Pauline (nee Bryant) Brown. After graduating from Benton Harbor High School, she worked at the old Remington Rand plant, and later in accounting for Sears & Roebuck in downtown Benton Harbor. Opal was a very talented bridge and pinochle player, avid golfer, extraordinary Scrabble player and conqueror of one-armed bandits, described as “always lucky.” She enjoyed spending time at the senior center, travelling and in the company of her family and friends. She was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stevensville.
She is survived by her children, Bradley (Bernadette) Dass and Karen (Bob) Raines; her grandchildren: Michelle, Cameron, Grayson, Andrew, Michele, Andrea, Jared, Jason, Brayton, Nathan and Stacy; her eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews she cherished.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Dass; her second husband, Richard Raymer; her brother, Raymond Brown; and her parents.