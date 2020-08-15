Opal Napier, 86, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. A private service will take place. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbins brothersfh.com.
Opal was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Hayti, Mo. She is the daughter of Jeff and Jenny Lucas; she was the youngest of 10 children.
Opal moved to Benton Harbor in 1949. She married John Newman Napier and to this union, 14 children were born. Opal enjoyed being an exceptional homemaker, and she loved fashion and dancing. She had a long career at Memorial Hospital and retired after more than 25 years of dedicated service.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one loving sister, Ruth Hassel; 10 children: Barbara Granger, Brenda Evans, Mary (Jessie) Whitfield, Beatrice Napier, Rose (Melvin) Thomas, Yolande Watson, John (Marcy) Napier, Jr., Tim (Rose) Napier, Teresa Napier, Corey Napier; and a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.