Orvid Harju was born on April 21, 1924, in Wakefield, Mich. He graduated from high school in 1942 and enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was trained to be a communications specialist and served in Hawaii and the Pacific. He was wounded on Iwo Jima and awarded the Purple Heart.
After the war, he attended Lake Gogebic Community College and later graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a teaching degree. He later attained a master’s degree from the University of Michigan. He taught in Carsonville, North Addams, and Holly before moving to St. Joseph in 1958, where he taught industrial arts and drivers ed until 1986. He earned a reputation as a patient, caring, and engaging teacher. He was proud to have had a positive effect on so many students at St. Joe High School; on many occasions, former students professed Orvid’s positive influence on their lives.