Oscar Lee Thomas
Oscar Lee Thomas, 84, of Benton Harbor went home to be with his Lord on Nov. 7, 2019.
A service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Napier Parkview Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the service at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Oscar was born to the union of Cleamon and Annie Naylor-Thomas on Oct. 13, 1935, in Holly Springs, Miss. He accepted Christ as his Savior and was committed to serving the Lord. Oscar married the love of his life, Ruby Moon-Thomas on June 6, 1959, and served in the U.S. Army.
He was a Golden Gloves State Boxing Champion in 1955 and 1958. Oscar worked 27 years at Auto Specialties as the company’s first black foreman and at Alreco Metals until retirement. Oscar, being a lover of people, found the perfect post retirement job at Signature Toyota as a shuttle driver.
Oscar was a founding member of Unity Bible Baptist Church and served as a deacon, chairman of the Missions and Evangelism Committee, Forgotten Man Ministries and taught Sunday school for over 35 years.
Oscar will be remembered for his love for Jesus and his family, his compassion and sense of humor.
Oscar is survived by his children, Denise Thomas and Kelvin (Roseline) Thomas; brother, Eddie Thomas; grandsons, Darnell Tre Thomas and Christian Lee Thomas; goddaughters, Nikki Foster and Angel Ash; friend and caregiver, Liz King; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Oscar was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ruby Thomas; and brother, Albert “Mickey” Thomas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Strong Women of Faith Breast Cancer Support Group at P.O. Box 8689, Benton Harbor, MI 49022.