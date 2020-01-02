Otis W. Joseph Jr.
Otis W. Joseph Jr., 56, of Chicago, formerly of Sodus, departed this life Dec. 25, 2019.
A service celebrating his life will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Union Memorial A.M.E., Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Otis was born to Julia B. Davis and Otis W. Joseph Sr. in St. Joseph on Jan. 18, 1963. After graduation from Benton Harbor High School in 1981, he attended Michigan State University. While at Benton Harbor High he was a percussionist in the symphony orchestra and the pep band. Otis was one of the best high-stepping drum majors at Benton Harbor High. In 1981, Otis was selected as the Best Male Marcher of the Benton Harbor Marching Band.
One of Otis’ many passions of life was his love for travel. His world traveling began in Europe, with visits to the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey, the Canary Islands, Belgium, Italy, or wherever his traveling itch led him. He also served as a 4-H member and leader with his father.
Otis Jr. leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Julia B. Joseph; sisters, Priscilla Joseph, Deborah (Robert) Jackson, Lesia Joseph and LaDonna Joseph; nephews, Jakobi Jackson, Jirani Jackson and Jelani Jackson; godson, Jordan Ford; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Otis was preceded in death by his father, Otis W. Joseph Sr.; and his grandparents, Maggie B. and Iseah Joseph and Mary Joe and Racine Davis Sr.