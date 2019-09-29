Otto Duane Dahn
Otto Duane Dahn found eternal peace on Sept. 6, 2019.
Otto was born to Otto R. and Marguerite (Markus) Dahn on Feb. 10, 1944, in Kansas City, Mo. He attended Holy Name School, where he served as an altar boy (yes, really!) and De La Salle High School, where he was tagged with the nickname "Big O" that stayed with him for life. In the early 1960's he moved to St. Joseph. He entered the Army soon after at the urging of his Michigan family. After returning home, he began his long career as an OTR truck driver, first with North American Van Lines and ultimately retiring from Holland. Otto had plenty of stories about his job and travels, some of which would not be politically correct today!
Otto made many friends along the way and at Chief's Bar and Grill, his favorite watering hole, and maintained those friendships throughout his life. He loved hunting and had many good times at Camp BS with his buddies, from which more stories evolved, mostly fueled by beer, about the one that got away. He said his greatest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren, of whom he was so proud.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and mentor, Ralph; and sisters, Virginia and Sharon.
He is survived by his children, Brian Moore (Tara) of Bangor, Heather Dahn-Miller (Verion) of Newnan, Ga., Eric Dahn (Kim) of Sodus and Jennifer Dahn-Bailey of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Brandon Miller, Rebecca Fuller, Katlynn Fuller and Alex Moore; great-grandchild, Oaklen Miller; and many siblings.
We will miss him, but know that he has finally found peace as he left us on the wings of the angels. We hope there is a beer waiting for him!
A celebration of life will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4., at Chief's Bar in Benton Harbor.