Otto Stanhiser Jr.
Otto Stanhiser, Jr., 78, of Berrien Springs passed away with family by his side at 3:57 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, following a battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Berrien Springs. Messages for the family may be left online at www.allredfuneralhome.com.
Otto was born Sept. 11, 1941, to Eleanor and Otto Stanhiser Sr. He owned and operated Otto’s Greenhouse and Nursery for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia; two sons, Trent and Tory Stanhiser; stepsons, Dale, Doug, Terry and Tany Adams; his sister, Barbara Fisher; his brother, Gary Stanhiser; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.