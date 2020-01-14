Owahn Keith Unger
Owahn Keith Unger, 68, of Watervliet passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, after a long illness.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, with visitation beginning at noon. Memorial donations in Keith's memory may be made to the North Berrien Military Rites Team. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Keith was born Sept. 7, 1951, in Martinsburg, W.Va., to Jerry and Gladys (Hoffmaster) Unger. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam era, and was employed by Meijer in Benton Harbor for 15 years. Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his daughter and grandkids. He was also a member of the American Legion, NRA and VFW.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Julie Unger; grandchildren, Harleigh and Jerry Unger, Kellsei Long and Rhylee and Makenayh Collins; a special nephew, Dave (Bear) Cartwright; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Josh Unger.