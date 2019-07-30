Pamela Ann Sanicki
Pamela Ann Sanicki, 72, passed away July 18, 2019, at her residence in Coloma.
At her request, cremation has taken place and no memorial service will be held.
She was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Benton Harbor, to C. Norton Baser and Nellie (Wilson) Baser. Eventually her family moved to Homewood, Ill., where Pamela and her brother, Barry, were raised.
Pamela graduated from Homewood High School in 1964 and married Dennis Albert Sanicki on Oct. 29, 1966. After marriage, they returned to Coloma to build their home and raise a family. Mrs. Sanicki was a homemaker when her children were younger, but would eventually become a florist where she worked many years at Crystal Springs Florist while her husband was a sales representative for Whirlpool Corporation. Pamela and Dennis were blessed to have celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Her interests included family, gardening and visiting the casinos. She was the happiest when she was surrounded by all her family and friends. Pamela would travel for hours to make sure she attended both her children's and grandchildren’s sporting events, as it was very important for them to know that she supported them in all they did. Pamela was loving, compassionate, giving and always willing to lend a helping hand. She will be truly missed by anyone that had the privilege of knowing her.
Pamela is survived by her son, Christopher (Christi) Sanicki; daughter, Rebecca (August) Bookout; four grandchildren: Taylor, Travis, Cameron and Audra; and two great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Klaire.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother, Barry; and spouse, Dennis.
Donations may be sent to Caring Circle – Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane. St Joseph, MI 49085.
Friends and family wishing to leave condolences may do so at www.purelycremations.org/pamela-ann-baser-sanicki.