Paschal "Roy" Scott
Paschal “Roy” Scott, 92, of Benton Township died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Westwoods of Bridgman Nursing Home.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at Noon Thursday at the Davidson Chapel. Memorials may be made to Hospice at Caring Circle or Westwoods of Bridgman. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
Roy was born on Aug. 2, 1927 in Garner, Ark., to Walter and Beulah Scott. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during WWII. He married his wife, Lucille, in 1946 and she preceded him in death in 2003. Together they celebrated 57 years of marriage. Roy was the warehouse manager for Troost Bros. Furniture Store from 1953 until he retired in 1992. He enjoyed the outdoors with hunting and camping. Roy was always looking for deer. He coached youth baseball for his children. Roy was also a big NASCAR and WWE fan.
His family includes, Deborah (Edwin Eastman) Toffelmire of Benton Harbor and her children, Michelle and Heather, Cynthia (Ken Jewell) Kraklau of Benton Harbor, and her children, Ryan and Cory and their father, Rick Kraklau, and Shelia (Greg) Watts of Orlando, Fla., and her children, Monica, Rachel and Hailey; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers.