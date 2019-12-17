Patricia A. Hutchinson
Patricia A. Hutchinson, 96 1/2, of Naples, Fla., formerly of St. Joseph, Watervliet, Beverly, Ill., Palos Park, Ill., and Chicago, died peacefully at Avow Hospice in Naples, Fla., on Dec. 14, 2019.
She was born Aug. 7, 1923, in Chicago to James and Margaret Dohney.
Pat graduated from St. Bernard's grammar school, Academy of Our Lady (aka Longwood Academy), and then obtained her bachelor's degree in music education from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee. She wrote a new school song, "Fair Alma Mater," and composed her own music. After graduation, Pat taught school.
In November 1944, Pat married Bob Hutchinson. Together they raised eight children.
Pat started her volunteer work at Little Company of Mary Hospital and the Caritas Society. Other leadership work included AAUW, Symphony League, High Cliff Terrace Garden Club, Monday Musical, Krasl Art Center, Town & Country, Project Success, Mecca, Watervliet Garden Club, Paw Paw Lake River Ventures and she helped organize the auxiliary at the hospital in Watervliet.
Pat loved watching sailing, football, basketball and golf. She was an avid fan. In 1972, the family moved to Paw Paw Lake in Watervliet. Pat was a founding member of the Paw Paw Lake Yacht Club as the "in house" piano player for more than 60 years. She entertained at the Old Marco Inn, Erin's Isles and was asked to play in the many music spots around Naples, Fla.
Music, family and friends were her life. She wrote: "I need to play to be happy. This is such a priority to me that everything else seems simple. I play for myself. If others like my music, I am happy I can share it. My music is me."
Her husband, Robert A. Hutchinson, preceded her death in 1974. She had eight loving children. Preceding her was Robert I. and James D., and her good friend, Harold Siler.
She is survived by Patricia M. (Susan Kaiser), Margaret, Donald (Sandra), Carolyn, Thomas, (Kristina) and Daniel. She is grandmother of Jeff (Holly), Carl (Shelene), Andrew (Catherine), James, Elizabeth (Andrew) and David, and great-grandmother of Silvana.
Pat was a very generous, social and fun-loving person, admired by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paw Paw Lake Yacht Club in her honor. Please send to PPLYC, P.O. Box 44, Coloma, MI 49038.
A Mass will be held Aug. 9, 2020, with details to follow. A celebration of life will be this summer at the PPLYC.
