Patricia Ellen Hill
Patricia Ellen Hill, 76, of Hartford passed away at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Pat, as she was known by most everyone, was born in Benton Harbor on June 16, 1943, to Darrell and Ellen (Peterson) Day. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School and spent her entire life living in this area. She was formerly employed at the Fruit Belt Credit Union in Hartford, Doctor Stagg’s office in Hartford and the Save-A-Lot Store in Dowagiac. She attended Hartford Federated Church; however, her most special times were spent with family and friends, always with a smile on her face and a way to share laughter with everyone.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Darrell Day Jr.
On Oct. 7, 1961, Pat was united in marriage with Allen Hill. He survives, along with their children, Mark (Amy) Hill of Hartford, Michelle (Terry) Laymon of St. Joseph and Michael Hill of Hartford; and a grandson, Brian (Valerie Greer) Merritt.
As per Pat’s wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Calvin Funeral Home in Hartford. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.