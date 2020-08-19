Patricia Gentry, 63, of Benton Harbor departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A private service will be held. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothers fh.com.
Patricia retired after 30-plus years of service to the Industrial Rubber Company. She worked at Benton Harbor Charter School, where she was known as Mama “G.” Patricia loved children and cared for and nurtured so many throughout her life.
She was a blessed woman, beautiful, hard-working, awesome cook, entrepreneur and a free spirit who loved her children.
Patricia is survived by her longtime companion, Charles Peoples; four children: Atwood Wynn (Ashley), Willie Wynn (Peaches), John Gentry Jr, Ann Marie Gentry; five grandchildren: Treyvonta’e Wynn, Ednisha Wynn, Jeremiah Quick, Atwood Wynn Jr, and A’rmoni Hubbard; one great-grandson, Cariter Harris; one brother, William Doeloney; two sisters: Helen Johnson and Teresa Wynn-Hill.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John Gentry.