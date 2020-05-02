Patricia I. Reynolds, 89, of Coloma passed away at home with family beside her on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Pat was born on March 17, 1931, to Lyle and Margaret Stanley. She grew up in Watervliet and worked at VM Corporation for several years. She met the love of her life in 1948, and knew immediately that she would marry him. She married Richard Reynolds on Aug. 26, 1950, and they moved to their permanent home in Coloma in 1959. She spent her time being a devoted wife, mother to her children and caregiver for many elder relatives. Pat was always making pies, cakes, cookies and candies to give to family and friends. She crafted many things over the years to give to people in need such as scarves, hats, slippers, baby blankets and photo albums, and created numerous other items as gifts for people just to make them smile. She was constantly doing for others, always trying to make their lives better. She was a member of the Watervliet Free Methodist Church.