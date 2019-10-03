Patricia K. 'Pat' Brown
Patricia K. “Pat” Brown, 88, of Benton Harbor died peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Jeffrey Hubers officiating. Friends may visit with family prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Following the service, food, drink and celebration of Pat’s life will continue at Starks. Burial, with family only, will follow at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan or the American Diabetes Association. Friends wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Patricia was born April 13, 1931, in Lansing, Mich., to Gustav and Thelma (Thomas) Treichel. She was an only child. She graduated from the great Benton Harbor High School class of 1949. She was a majorette all four years in high school and also at Western Michigan University for two years. During her younger years, Pat was a dancer for many events and performed at the House of David. Patricia married her husband of 51 years, Philip A. Brown, on July 12, 1952, at First Congregational Church of Christ in Benton Harbor.
She loved playing and watching tennis. She really enjoyed having lunch every month with her classmates from the 1948 and 1949 classes. Friday’s were always special to her because that’s the day she got her hair done and she was ready for the weekend. Pat enjoyed everyone’s leftovers when going out to eat with the family. She didn’t need a cell phone to remember phone numbers. Pat had everyone in her family’s phone number memorized. She was involved in Monday Musical and volunteered for several other organizations over the years.
Pat devoted her life to her husband and her family. She was very proud of her family and the life she lived. Her smile lit up the room. She will be missed by many.
Patricia is survived by her children, Scott (Pam) Brown of Coloma, Sheryl Stone of Decatur, Suzanne Heckert of St. Joseph and Cynthia Brown of Marquette, Mich. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2003; great-grandchild, Josie; son-in-law, Alan; aunt, Etta Sheler; and many cousins.