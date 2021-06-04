Patricia “Pat” Ludlam, 91, of Coloma, formerly of Benton Harbor passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, Ind.
A celebration of life service will be at noon, Thursday, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Richard Sing officiating. Friends may visit with family from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sodus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pat’s name may be made to the North Berrien Senior Center in Coloma. Those wishing to sign Pat’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.