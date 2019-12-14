Patricia M. Velionas
Patricia M. Velionas, 90, of Bangor passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Community.
Patricia was born Feb. 11, 1929, in Stroud Kent, England, the daughter of Percy and Agnes Jones. Patricia loved talking about the “old days” and was a long-time member at Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed eating out from time to time and spending time with her friends.
Surviving are her two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, John.
Following her wishes, cremation has taken place. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Sacred Heart Church, Bangor. Inurnment will follow in Arlington Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.