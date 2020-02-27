Patricia Mae Wolff, 87, of St. Joseph passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Robert Confer officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Patty’s name may be made to Special Olympics Area 17 – Berrien County Chapter. Those wishing to sign Patty’s memory book online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.