Patricia "Pat" Schrader was ushered into her heavenly home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Pat was a humble servant, blessing many with her kind words and deeds. She often worked quietly in the background, attending to every detail – whether at work, church, or in the lives of the people for whom she cared.
Pat was born on June 30, 1935, in Niles to the late Lawrence and Mary (Litty) Schrader. She grew up following in her mother’s footsteps, learning to care for her home, herself and others. Pat graduated from Niles High School and Lake Michigan College.