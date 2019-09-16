Patrick Callahan
Patrick Joseph Callahan, of Hartford, was born June 6, 1950 in Utica, N.Y. He was one of ten children born to Martin and Noami (Nichols) Callahan. His parents and two sisters precede him in passing.
Patrick passed away at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, Mich. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 69.
On Aug. 29, 2004, Patrick was united in marriage with Susan Hurd and she survives him, along with two daughters, Kimberly (Joshua) Banigan of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Sara Callahan of Hartford; a son, Earles (Brittany) Greene of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; grandchildren Hunter Griffin and Ethan Banigan; and five brothers and two sisters.
Patrick was the manager of American Campgrounds in Hartford for 25 years. In his spare time he was an avid fisherman and hunter; however, his most precious time was spent with the family he loved with all of his heart. He was the master chef at all the family get together’s.
A gathering of family and friends to share memories of Patrick’s life will take place 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Calvin Funeral Home in Hartford. As for Patrick’s wishes, cremation will follow the time of fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Those of you who cannot attend, please share memorial condolences with the family on our website at http://www.calvin-leonardfh.com.