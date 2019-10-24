Patrick Henry Pelletier
Patrick Henry Pelletier, 47, of Coloma passed away Oct. 18, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
He was born Oct. 20, 2019, in Watervliet, to Henry and Arlene (Meagher) Pelletier. He attended Blossomland Learning Center and Watervliet Free Methodist Church. His pastimes included working with beads, building blocks and paper in all forms. Patrick also enjoyed swimming, country music and eating ice cream. His favorite times were spent with family and friends. Everyone loved Patrick and his contagious smile.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Arlene Pelletier; sister, Kimberly (Buddy Perdue) Priebe; brother, Nathan Pelletier; and nephews, Kyle Priebe and Thomas Braisher.
He was preceded by his father, Henry Pelletier.
A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Watervliet Free Methodist Church, 7734 Paw Paw Ave., Watervliet, with Pastor Brian Hall officiating.
For those who wish to leave an online condolence for Patrick’s family, you may do so at www.purelycremations.org.