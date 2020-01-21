Patrick Joseph Murphy, 81, of Anaheim, Calif., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home.
He was cared for during his struggle with cancer by his dear friends, Charles and Kay Collins, and his niece, Mary Celeste. As his cancer progressed, the Marine in him came out. He refused medical procedures and painkillers.
He relied on fresh juices, holistic remedies and Ensure. When asked what he hoped to accomplish, he replied, “I’ll fight my battle my way.” End of story.
Pat was born Dec. 19, 1938, in Chicago, to John L. and Rose Ann Murphy. He graduated from Lake Michigan Catholic High School in 1957. Following graduation, he became a U.S. Marine stationed in California.
He fell in love with California, and his bride of 53 years, Catherine Donahue. They made their home in Anaheim, where Pat became a police officer for the city of Anaheim, while Cathy became a school teacher.
Pat enjoyed weightlifting, racquetball, handball and tennis, and had a passion for body surfing. He took on all challengers, regardless of their age, until his health starting failing him in his late 70s.
His bride preceded him in death in 2015. Also preceding him were his mother, father and brother, Mike. He leaves behind his brother, John (Jean) Murphy; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family inurnment service will be at a time and place yet to be decided.