Patrick Michael Flanagan, of Dowagiac passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 1:50 p.m. due to complications from congestive heart failure at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph. He was 65 years old.
Patrick, Pat to all his friends, was born to parents, Patrick Joseph and Marilyn Flanagan (Owen), on May 14, 1955, in Dowagiac. He grew up with seven brothers and sisters and attended Dowagiac Union High School, graduating in 1973. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served our country for seven years.