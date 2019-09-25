Patrick Sutter
Patrick Joseph Sutter, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, as a result of complications from a recent surgery.
Patrick was born on Jan. 13, 1965, in Watervliet, to Fred J. Sutter and Mary June (McDonough) Sutter. Patrick was an avid sports fan, and growing up he played on various teams. He was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Civil Air Cadet where he won the prestigious Bill Mitchell Award. Patrick was a 1983 graduate of Coloma High School.
In 1988, Patrick moved to southern California, where he obtained certification as a field inspector/applicator in pest control. Patrick was very intelligent and well-read and his thirst for knowledge never ended. He continually took classes at Long Beach City College throughout his adult life. Patrick was passionate about music (he loved attending concerts), religion and his many friends and family. Patrick will be remembered for his contagious sense of humor, unconditional love and compassion toward others.
Patrick is preceded in death by his father, Fred Joseph Sutter Jr.; his grandparents, Fred Sr. and Helen (Becker) Sutter and Martin W. and Agnes (Simboske) McDonough; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
At the time of his death Patrick was engaged to Lisa (Harris) Baum of Chesapeake, Va. Her heart broke that day and he will be dearly missed.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Mary June Sutter; brother, Martin (Lisa) Sutter of Houston; sister Rebecca (Sutter) Roberts of Coloma; nephews, Blake Sutter and Logan Roberts; nieces, Mandy and Katie Sonner; his beloved great-niece, Emma June; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in Michigan and California.
Visitation will take place from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. In honor of his great love of music, you are welcome and encouraged to wear your favorite concert t-shirt. Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Watervliet, followed by burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Watervliet. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Patrick’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.