Patrick William McGuire
Patrick William McGuire, 74, of Stevensville passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Spectrum Health Rehabilitation Center in Grand Rapids.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Church St., St. Joseph. Memorial donations in Patrick’s name may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union. Those wishing to sign Patrick’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Patrick was born Nov. 2, 1944, in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, to James and Mildred (Cope) McGuire. He graduated from St. Augustine High School in Kalamazoo, class of 1963, earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and his master’s degree from Nazareth College. On Sept. 28, 1968, he married the former Linda Laymon in Kalamazoo. Patrick was employed for many years at Bendix Corp. in St. Joseph, and retired from Eaton Corp. in Three Rivers in 2011. Patrick was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He was an avid reader who especially enjoyed history, and was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. Patrick was an all around sports fan and cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Linda; his children: Sean McGuire and Timothy McGuire, both of Las Vegas, Shannon (Derrick) Beebe of Berrien Springs and Katey McGuire and Bridget McGuire, both of Chicago; two grandchildren, Connor and Rowan Beebe; his siblings: Timothy (Lucy) McGuire of Phoenix, Michael McGuire of Kalamazoo, Molly (Don) Bergman of Portage, Mich., Clyde Frost of Sherwood, Ark., and Tom James of Temecula, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents.