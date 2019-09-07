Patty Jo McIntosh
Patty Jo McIntosh, 68, of Stevensville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Shane McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with family at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Patty was born in Benton Harbor to Ronald and Junia (Ormsby) Becht on Jan. 7, 1951. Patty graduated from Benton Harbor High School. On May 4, 1968, Patty married Morris McIntosh at Peace Temple United Methodist Church in Benton Harbor. They proudly raised four children together. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Patty is survived by her husband, Morris McIntosh of St. Joseph; children, Shane McIntosh of St. Joseph, Jiera McIntosh of Buchanan, Samuel McIntosh of Stevensville and Sasha McIntosh also of Stevensville; grandchildren, Rachel Goles, Caleb McIntosh and one on the way; and siblings, Kelly Becht of St. Augustine, Fla., Lana McIntosh of Joliet, Ill., and Linda Wagner of St. Joseph.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Junia Becht.