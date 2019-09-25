Paul Anthony Brandon
Paul Anthony Brandon of Union Pier passed away July 5, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in New Buffalo – 9 a.m. for coffee with Mass of Christian burial to follow at 10:30 a.m.
Paul was a librarian at Riverwood Center in Benton Harbor.
He is survived by his daughter, Vivian (Gabriele) Rhea; and his siblings, Dee Baumgartner, Gloria Sheahan, Janet Brandon and Andrew Brandon. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Brandon; and his brother, John Brandon.