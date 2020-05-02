Paul “Brad” Heppler, 68, of Galien passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at The Timbers of Cass County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo.
Brad was born on Oct. 25, 1951, in Michigan City, Ind., to the late Paul and Jane (Price) Heppler. He was a 1969 graduate of New Buffalo High School. Brad served his country during the Vietnam War while in the U.S. Marines. He loved the outdoors, especially deer hunting, fishing and golf. Brad worked in construction and was very proud of the improvements he did to his home. He had a great sense of humor and was an avid Detroit Lions football fan. Brad will be missed by family and his many friends.